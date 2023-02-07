Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

“Tierra, tierra!” | Replica of the Pinta makes landfall in Biloxi

Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A history lesson on the high seas, the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum welcomed the arrival of the Pinta on Monday.

The vessel, a replica of the ship used as part of Christopher Columbus’ fleet, could be seen gliding into Deer Island. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the “new world” on October 12, 1492.

Starting Friday, the ship will be open for educational tours through February 21. The tour aims to educate with facts about the ship as well as its explorers.

For more information, visit the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum’s website.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responds to crash in Hancock County
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash
Amtrak signs are now up in downtown Gulfport at the site of the planned train stop. And week...
Amtrak making progress in returning to Gulf Coast
Hickory Hills Country Club provided heavy equipment to help speed up the cleaning process.
Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Sen. Roger Wicker believes standard protocol was ignored in the handling of what U.S. officials...
Sen. Roger Wicker issues statement on takedown of Chinese spy balloon

Latest News

Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized
Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized
In an email sent to municipalities, PERS is requesting an increase of 17.4% to 22.4%.
Miss. PERS asks local governments to increase contributions; Jackson County leaders react
Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen...
Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers
Tomorrow Gautier and Moss Point will consider passing resolutions asking state lawmakers to...
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request