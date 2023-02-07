“Tierra, tierra!” | Replica of the Pinta docks in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A history lesson on the high seas, the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum welcomed the arrival of the Pinta on Monday.

The vessel, a replica of the ship used as part of Christopher Columbus’ fleet, could be seen gliding past Deer Island. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land in the “new world” on October 12, 1492.

The Columbus Ship “Pinta” arrived in Biloxi on Monday. The replica will be docked at the Schooner Pier until April and tours start Friday. @CityofBiloxi @SeeCoastalMS pic.twitter.com/WqP1mrkdfG — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) February 6, 2023

Starting Friday, the ship will be open for educational tours through February 21. The tour aims to educate with facts about the ship as well as its explorers.

For more information, visit the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum’s website.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.