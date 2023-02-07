Selling South Mississippi’s tourism perks in 2023

Black History Month
By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -On the Coast, Tuesday brought a strong breeze and mild temperatures, just right for some of the nearly 15 million tourists that come through here annually.

“Great weather and beautiful beaches.”

Judy Young and her team at Coastal Mississippi are pushing those narratives and the rest the Coast has to offer as they get ready for a busy tourism season.

“It should be a season without a lot of obstacles to overcome. We’re prepared to be forward-thinking and putting our best foot forward. There’s usually a letdown right after the holidays, but Mardi Gras picks it back up, and it’s spring the rest of the year,” Young said. “It’s really not a hard sell, but you always have to do education.”

The Coastal Mississippi team paid a visit to Jackson County on Monday. They plan on also checking in with Hancock and Harrison county leaders as we get closer to spring and summer.

“We’re a big player in the tourism industry with a lot of moving parts,” Young added.

