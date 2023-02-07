Black History Month
Long beach leaders working to get funding for Zeta damage in D.C.

Long Beach city leaders considering how to rebuild the harbor.
Long Beach city leaders considering how to rebuild the harbor.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Some members of Long Beach leadership are in Washington D.C. working to secure the money needed to repair the Long Beach Harbor.

Mayor George Bass, Alderman Donald Frazer and Alderman Bernie Parker are meeting with congressional leaders to get their help to get FEMA to finally pay for Hurricane Zeta damage.

The trio met with senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker on Tuesday, and they are expected to talk with Congressman Mike Ezell on Wednesday.

Alderman Frazer told WLOX News the meetings so far have been “great- no promises. but very encouraging.”

The city wants FEMA to come up with $12 million to restore the harbor. The complete restoration project would cost about $25 million with the other money coming from sources like state Tidelands funds, GOMESA and Gulf Restoration.

