Long Beach ATM manufacturer Triton Systems, LLC reflects on 44 years of business

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - In Long Beach, ATM manufacturer Triton Systems, LLC is celebrating 44 years of service, providing ATMs around the world.

The company draws tourists and buyers who want to see not only new ATM technology, but also how ATMs have changed our lives for decades.

“It’s great to see how it’s progressed and kept up with the times,” said Gavin Reubenson.

Reubenson is an ATM salesman from South Africa. He’s been a Triton customer for 23 years and says he’s glad he chose the company.

“I think we made the right choice at the right time,” he said. “The fact that we’ve been using their devices for 23 ears and [they’re] still in the ground is a testament to that.”

“We have a new through-the-wall application that we sell to the financial institution side of the market,” said James Phillips, Executive Vice President.

While Triton is based in Long Beach, it has an exhibit opening Tuesday in New Orleans at the ATM Industry Association Trade Show.

Phillips says he is happy with how his business is evolving.

“We’ve been focused on retail, ATM appointments, convenient stores, nightclubs, bars and hotels. Things like that,” he said. “We have been breaking into the smaller credit union and regional bank industries as well.”

Triton builds its ATMs from the ground up in order to give the best deal to its customers. Besides ATMs, the company has also created a Smart Safe that makes it easier for businesses to track sales and cash balances.

Officials at Triton say they’re proud of how much their business has improved 44 years after its founding.

“We’ve come quite a ways,” said Phillips. “In the early days, we were strictly manufacturing ATM trainers basically for banks and credit unions for banks to train their customers in the late 70s and early 80s on how to use an ATM. We broke into the market with an ATM machine in 1994. Ever since then, we’ve been enhancing the product line adding new feature sets and expanding into different markets. Currently, we’re in about 25 different countries around the world.”

Reubenson says Triton has been invaluable for his business, and he hopes to stick with the company for a long time.

“it’s a mutually beneficial partnership. It’s gone on for 23 years and hopefully for another 23-plus.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.