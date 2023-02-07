Black History Month
Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers

Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School took some time Monday to honor two fallen Bay St. Louis police officers.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen police officers, Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe.

The kids wore their thin blue line t-shirts to show support to the department. The school also donated a check to the police department for $1,520. The money was collected from donations within the community.

Mayor Mike Favre said seeing the students involvement was a moving sight.

“To see the support this community has given to our fallen officers is just unbelievable with everything they’ve done. This is just another showing of Holy Trinity School providing the same thing,” said Mayor Favre.

Both the mayor and Police Chief Toby Schwartz said they’re thankful to the school for Monday’s donation.

