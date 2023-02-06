Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Sean Payton makes first appearance as Denver Broncos head coach

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton was officially introduced as the new head coach for the Denver Broncos on Monday, Feb. 6.

Payton signed a five-year deal with the team Friday.

Payton said after signing the deal he wants to return the Broncos to a winning culture.

One of the biggest challenges will be turning things around for quarterback Russell Wilson after his very rough start with the Broncos last season.

The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record, last in their division.

The Broncos said in a statement, “Sean Payton is an outstanding leader and a Super Bowl champion with a brilliant offensive mind. The team is excited to welcome him as the new head coach.”

Payton, who coached the New Orleans Saints to a victory in Super Bowl XLIV, retired before the 2022 season but remained under contract. In order to hire him, the Broncos traded several picks to New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responds to crash in Hancock County
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash
Amtrak signs are now up in downtown Gulfport at the site of the planned train stop. And week...
Amtrak making progress in returning to Gulf Coast
Hickory Hills Country Club provided heavy equipment to help speed up the cleaning process.
Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Sen. Roger Wicker believes standard protocol was ignored in the handling of what U.S. officials...
Sen. Roger Wicker issues statement on takedown of Chinese spy balloon

Latest News

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods stands on the sidelines during the second half...
Report: Saints expected to hire Joe Woods as defensive coordinator
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates after their victory over the Pittsburgh...
Forget the per capita, Mississippi will have most Super Bowl players
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks at a video screen during an NFL football game...
Sean Payton to coach Denver after Saints, Broncos complete trade
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mississippi to be well represented in Super Bowl LVII