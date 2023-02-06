New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An uprising trend of economic activity began last year as the nation came off the heels of the pandemic. One of those cities which have benefitted is Ocean Springs.

Earlier this past week, we took a look at the new Bacchus on the Bayou restaurant, which opens this month. However, there are many more businesses that are preparing to open their doors this year in the City of Discovery.

“2022 was a busy year,” said Daryll Stringfellow, an Ocean Springs building official. “It was surprising with the way the interest way was going. It was a very active year. We have several new businesses come into town and several new developments. One across from CVS will be a restaurant, and we’ll have four other businesses in there, one being a spa.”

A quick dive around the city and you’ll see construction sites that will soon house new businesses. From Zaxby’s Chicken to the much anticipated return of Chef Scott’s, the city is more than happy to see this strong economic outlook.

“In 2022, we actually brought in $378k in business permits,” said Stringfellow. “It show the growth of residential and business. It’s a big difference between the year 2021 and 2022.”

Another business that will be opening in the downtown area is Kilwins Ice Cream. The Board of Alderman will meet on Tuesday for a zoning change request for a mixed-use development where The Cottages are located on Government Street.

