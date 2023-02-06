Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023

An uprising trend of economic activity began last year as the nation came off the heels of the pandemic.
By Noah Noble
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An uprising trend of economic activity began last year as the nation came off the heels of the pandemic. One of those cities which have benefitted is Ocean Springs.

Earlier this past week, we took a look at the new Bacchus on the Bayou restaurant, which opens this month. However, there are many more businesses that are preparing to open their doors this year in the City of Discovery.

“2022 was a busy year,” said Daryll Stringfellow, an Ocean Springs building official. “It was surprising with the way the interest way was going. It was a very active year. We have several new businesses come into town and several new developments. One across from CVS will be a restaurant, and we’ll have four other businesses in there, one being a spa.”

A quick dive around the city and you’ll see construction sites that will soon house new businesses. From Zaxby’s Chicken to the much anticipated return of Chef Scott’s, the city is more than happy to see this strong economic outlook.

“In 2022, we actually brought in $378k in business permits,” said Stringfellow. “It show the growth of residential and business. It’s a big difference between the year 2021 and 2022.”

Another business that will be opening in the downtown area is Kilwins Ice Cream. The Board of Alderman will meet on Tuesday for a zoning change request for a mixed-use development where The Cottages are located on Government Street.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responds to crash in Hancock County
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash
If you drive down Commission Road on the south side of the Seabee Base in Gulfport, you'll see...
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
Amtrak signs are now up in downtown Gulfport at the site of the planned train stop. And week...
Amtrak making progress in returning to Gulf Coast
Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled....
Did you see these lights over the Coast last night?
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Latest News

Hotel Whiskey is much more than just a hotel. The first phase will have around 13 rooms with...
Pascagoula leaders break ground on Hotel Whiskey development project
Hotel Whiskey is much more than just a hotel. The first phase will have around 13 rooms with...
Pascagoula leaders break ground on Hotel Whiskey development project
Construction on Popp's Ferry Road extension to Highway 90 won't start until next year.
Rouses new Biloxi location expected to increase business with Popp’s Ferry Extension
Sweetgrass dispensary had its soft launch on Thursday and will have its grand opening when it...
Sweetgrass medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi