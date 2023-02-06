Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Moss Point football names John Feaster as next head coach

Former Stone coach John Feaster has been named the next head football coach for the Moss Point...
Former Stone coach John Feaster has been named the next head football coach for the Moss Point High School Tigers.(WLOX)
By Dylan Jones
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A year after Stone’s deepest playoff run since 1991, head coach John Feaster is parting ways with the team after officially hiring on with Moss Point on Monday.

With Stone, Feaster led the team to a 39-34 overall record (24-14 in district) and 7 consecutive playoff appearances during his 7 years at the helm. Last season, Feaster and the Tomcats won the school’s first district championship since 1994 after going undefeated in both district and regional games during the regular season. The team’s playoff run included a 17-16 win in an overtime thriller against North Pike and an upset over an 11-1 Poplarville team in Round 3. Stone’s season ended with a loss to Mendenhall in the 4A South State Championship.

Following the season, Feaster was named the 2023 Region 8-4A Coach of the Year as well as Sun Herald’s 2023 Coach of the Year. He was also part of Picayune’s coaching staff when the team won the 5A State Championship in 2011.

“My goal is to develop young men to become positive citizens and role models within the community,” said Feaster. “The goal is to make winning off the field just as important as winning on the field. Coaching Moss Point football has always been my dream. Now, it’s time to work.”

As for Moss Point, the team has been in search of a new coach since Eugene Harmon stepped down shortly after the end of the 2022 season. The Tigers finished with a 3-8 record, bringing an end to a three-year long district champion streak. However, the team squeezed into a playoff spot after winning their final two district games against Greene County and Bay. A 13-39 loss to Quitman in Round 2 sent them home.

Next season, Moss Point will remain in Region 8-4A while Stone moves up to Region 4-5A due to MHSAA’s reclassifications.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responds to crash in Hancock County
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash
Amtrak signs are now up in downtown Gulfport at the site of the planned train stop. And week...
Amtrak making progress in returning to Gulf Coast
Hickory Hills Country Club provided heavy equipment to help speed up the cleaning process.
Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Sen. Roger Wicker believes standard protocol was ignored in the handling of what U.S. officials...
Sen. Roger Wicker issues statement on takedown of Chinese spy balloon

Latest News

Long Beach soccer, Bay soccer
St. Patrick, Bay, Long Beach soccer teams bring home state championships
Ocean Springs sophomore Addison Rainey took home the 2022-2023 Cross Country Gatorade Player of...
Ocean Springs’ Addison Rainey brings home Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year
Gulfport High girls soccer
Six teams to represent Coast in high school soccer state championships
Athletes from across the coast put pen to paper Wednesday.
National Signing Day 2023 sees coast athletes head to next level