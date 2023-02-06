Moss Point football names John Feaster as next head coach

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A year after Stone’s deepest playoff run since 1991, head coach John Feaster is parting ways with the team after officially hiring on with Moss Point on Monday.

With Stone, Feaster led the team to a 39-34 overall record (24-14 in district) and 7 consecutive playoff appearances during his 7 years at the helm. Last season, Feaster and the Tomcats won the school’s first district championship since 1994 after going undefeated in both district and regional games during the regular season. The team’s playoff run included a 17-16 win in an overtime thriller against North Pike and an upset over an 11-1 Poplarville team in Round 3. Stone’s season ended with a loss to Mendenhall in the 4A South State Championship.

Following the season, Feaster was named the 2023 Region 8-4A Coach of the Year as well as Sun Herald’s 2023 Coach of the Year. He was also part of Picayune’s coaching staff when the team won the 5A State Championship in 2011.

“My goal is to develop young men to become positive citizens and role models within the community,” said Feaster. “The goal is to make winning off the field just as important as winning on the field. Coaching Moss Point football has always been my dream. Now, it’s time to work.”

As for Moss Point, the team has been in search of a new coach since Eugene Harmon stepped down shortly after the end of the 2022 season. The Tigers finished with a 3-8 record, bringing an end to a three-year long district champion streak. However, the team squeezed into a playoff spot after winning their final two district games against Greene County and Bay. A 13-39 loss to Quitman in Round 2 sent them home.

Next season, Moss Point will remain in Region 8-4A while Stone moves up to Region 4-5A due to MHSAA’s reclassifications.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.