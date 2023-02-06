Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria

More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of ready-to-eat food products are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration recall includes a long list of ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other grab-and-go products sold the last week of January.

The affected products were sold under dozens of brand names.

They have a “Fresh Creative Cuisine” label on the bottom and a “Fresh Through” or “Sell Through” date ranging from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

The items were sold in stores, trucking centers and vending machines in several states including Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C.

Fresh Ideation Food Group says environmental samples tested positive for listeria, which can be deadly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to get sick from listeria-contaminated food.

Symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhea and vomiting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responds to crash in Hancock County
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash
Amtrak signs are now up in downtown Gulfport at the site of the planned train stop. And week...
Amtrak making progress in returning to Gulf Coast
Hickory Hills Country Club provided heavy equipment to help speed up the cleaning process.
Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house
Sen. Roger Wicker believes standard protocol was ignored in the handling of what U.S. officials...
Sen. Roger Wicker issues statement on takedown of Chinese spy balloon
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Latest News

After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.
Dell lays off more than 6,000 workers
A boy was rescued from earthquake rubble in Qatma, Syria, after a deadly earthquake struck...
Boy pulled from earthquake rubble
Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.
2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store
An aerial view of the seaside neighborhood of La Perla, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Aug. 25,...
3 US tourists stabbed in popular Puerto Rican neighborhood