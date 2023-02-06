Monday’s Forecast

Black History Month
The nice weather we had yesterday will stick around into today. Plus, I'm tracking a cold front with rain showers later this week. Click and watch the forecast
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Cooler this morning with temperatures in the chilly 40s and cold 30s. A repeat of yesterday’s dry and sunny weather is on the way today thanks to a high pressure system nearby. High temperatures this afternoon should reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Today will be rain-free. Tomorrow could bring a few hit-or-miss showers. Then, the wettest weather of the week will arrive as we go into the midweek timeframe. A rain system moving in from the west will bring showers and scattered thunderstorms at times on Wednesday, especially during the PM hours. This will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning before things dry up during the second half of Thursday. Flooding rain and damaging thunderstorms in or near South Mississippi can’t completely be ruled out Wednesday into Thursday. Much drier and cooler conditions are expected Friday into the weekend.

