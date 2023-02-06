Black History Month
Lizana community keeps 20-year Mardi Gras tradition alive.

By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - The people of Lizana have been keeping up with their annual parade for 20 years. The parade wouldn’t have happened if a joint effort with the community and the sheriff’s department didn’t happen 20 years ago.

“They kind of started chit-chatting about having a parade at Lizana in the office,” said Aundrea Ladner. “My dad and secretary at the time, Ms. Kimmer, started to talk with the sheriff’s department, got a route approved and had a parade that year.”

Thanks to that effort, riders like Jaret Wyman Jr. are able to ride in a parade they’ve attended at a young age.

“I’ve always grown up in this community; I live 10 minutes away from here,” said Jaret Wyman. “I’ve gone to it every single year, and I only attended it one time when I was 8 years old on the float, and this is my second time ever. It feels great.”

Both Ladner and Wyman Jr. say they always look forward to the parade no matter circumstances.

“If it’s a big crowd, that’s fine. And if it’s not, I’m fine either way,” said Ladner. “There’s a lot of people here who live in Lizana who look forward to just walking out their front door and watching us come through.”

It’s something that will always leave Ladner appreciative for her community.

“Thank you to everybody who supported it for 20 years, and thank you to our royalties for this year,” she said.

“Since I haven’t done it in so long, I get to do it with my family this time,” said Wyman Jr. “Usually I do it with some friends but never done it with some family. So, this time I get to make memories with everyone who’s always around me, so we get to talk about it instead of with friends who are now distant.”

Krewe members say they are always excited to see people show up for the parade and look forward to keeping up with the tradition.

