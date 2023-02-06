Black History Month
Keesler Federal Credit Union packs duffle bags with supplies for foster kids

Keesler Federal’s goal is to deliver all the bags to children by Valentine’s Day.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Federal Credit Union in Gulfport is going the extra mile for local foster children.

The Biloxi-based business is donating rolling duffle bags packed with supplies.

“Sometimes when they move, they don’t have a bag. They have to put their items in a trash bag,” Community Development Officer Samantha Bignell said during a packing party Monday. “So, it’s important to us to help these children feel like they are important, like they have an identity.”

Volunteers spent several hours stuffing bags full of items like a blanket, a nightlight with USB ports, a notebook with a pen and dental supplies.

“They can put their items in this bag, take it with them wherever they go,” Bignell said. “The blanket is only theirs; it’s only been used by them. A brand-new toothbrush and a notebook to write down things that they’re feeling inside and a nightlight to make sure that they are not scared.”

The duffle bags will be distributed to nearly 2,800 foster children under the care of CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, across Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.

“Those are all things that make these children feel like they matter,” Bignell added. “And we did the rolling part so that even the littles can walk with their items by themselves and be independent.”

Keesler Federal’s goal is to deliver all the bags to children by Valentine’s Day.

