Harrison County brings back hazardous waste collection day
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County residents will be able to get rid of any hazardous materials they might have at an event this upcoming Saturday.
The event will be held on Feb. 11 at the county road department building at 10076 Lorraine Road.
This is a first come first served event; the gates will be opened at 8 a.m. and close at noon.
Below is a list of times that will be accepted:
- latest and oil-based paint
- aerosol cans
- household, marine and car batteries
- light bulbs (incandescent & fluorescent)
- motor oil
- cooking oil
- antifreeze
- propane tanks
- electronic waste
- white goods
- flammable liquids (gasoline, lamp oil, mineral spirits, etc.)
Below is a list of items that will NOT be accepted:
- medical waste (needles/sharps, prescriptions, oxygen tanks, tubing, medical equipment)
- herbicide
- pesticide
- fertilizer
- acids (muriatic, cleaning, abrasive, etc.)
- pool chemicals
- ammunition
- asbestos
- explosives
- furniture/mattresses
A maximum of five tires will be accepted per person, and no containers larger than five gallons will be accepted.
If you have any questions or need any additional information, or to schedule an appointment on a weekday for drop off, please call (228) 896-0207.
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.