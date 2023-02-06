Harrison County brings back hazardous waste collection day

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County residents will be able to get rid of any hazardous materials they might have at an event this upcoming Saturday.

The event will be held on Feb. 11 at the county road department building at 10076 Lorraine Road.

This is a first come first served event; the gates will be opened at 8 a.m. and close at noon.

Below is a list of times that will be accepted:

latest and oil-based paint

aerosol cans

household, marine and car batteries

light bulbs (incandescent & fluorescent)

motor oil

cooking oil

antifreeze

propane tanks

electronic waste

white goods

flammable liquids (gasoline, lamp oil, mineral spirits, etc.)

Below is a list of items that will NOT be accepted:

medical waste (needles/sharps, prescriptions, oxygen tanks, tubing, medical equipment)

herbicide

pesticide

fertilizer

acids (muriatic, cleaning, abrasive, etc.)

pool chemicals

ammunition

asbestos

explosives

furniture/mattresses

A maximum of five tires will be accepted per person, and no containers larger than five gallons will be accepted.

If you have any questions or need any additional information, or to schedule an appointment on a weekday for drop off, please call (228) 896-0207.

