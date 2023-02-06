HAPPENING MONDAY: Prescribed burn near I-10 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews will be holding a prescribed burn at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge Monday. The potential burn site is 119 acres north of I-10 near mile marker 61 and east of Gautier Vancleave Road in Jackson County.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service conduct these prescribed burns as an essential part of refuge management to restore the native wet pine savannah. Burning to remove hazardous fuels is also part of the Service’s mission.

Monday’s weather should allow for safe burning and favorable smoke dispersal. Drivers in this area should keep and eye out for smoke and roads that could be temporarily closed for safety reasons.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.