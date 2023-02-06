Black History Month
HAPPENING MONDAY: Prescribed burn near I-10 in Jackson County

More than 19,000 acres of land in Jackson County are protected by the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife Service at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane Wildlife Refuge.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews will be holding a prescribed burn at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge Monday. The potential burn site is 119 acres north of I-10 near mile marker 61 and east of Gautier Vancleave Road in Jackson County.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service conduct these prescribed burns as an essential part of refuge management to restore the native wet pine savannah. Burning to remove hazardous fuels is also part of the Service’s mission.

Monday’s weather should allow for safe burning and favorable smoke dispersal. Drivers in this area should keep and eye out for smoke and roads that could be temporarily closed for safety reasons.

