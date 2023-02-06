Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash

FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor to go off the road, into a field and flip over.(Stanzilla / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON, Ohio (Gray News) – A man was killed Sunday evening and his 7-year-old son was injured after a farm tractor flipped over.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Toschlog was driving a 1970 John Deere farm tractor on an Ohio Road just before 6 p.m.

Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor to go off the road, into a field and flip over.

Toschlog was trapped under the tractor for about 30 minutes while emergency services worked to get him free.

He was flown to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

His son was ejected from the tractor and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responds to crash in Hancock County
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash
Amtrak signs are now up in downtown Gulfport at the site of the planned train stop. And week...
Amtrak making progress in returning to Gulf Coast
Hickory Hills Country Club provided heavy equipment to help speed up the cleaning process.
Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house
Sen. Roger Wicker believes standard protocol was ignored in the handling of what U.S. officials...
Sen. Roger Wicker issues statement on takedown of Chinese spy balloon
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Latest News

A report found that the world is producing record amounts of waste from single-use plastics.
Report: World creating more plastic waste than ever
This image shows two photos from the criminal complaint, including one allegedly of the...
2 accused of plotting to disable Baltimore power grid
A fiery train derailment in Ohio on Friday night spurred evacuation calls.
Ohio authorities plan ‘controlled release’ of toxic material
A Memphis man found two infants home alone at a house.
Man saves infants left alone in Memphis home