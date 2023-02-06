Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are searching for baby names, here are the 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health’s Office of Vital Records and Public Health Statistics compiled the list.

Baby Boy NamesBaby Girl Names
1. James 190Ava 142
2. John 160Olivia 133
3. Noah 150Amelia 101
4. William 148Nova 88
5. Elijah 147Harper 86
6. Liam 116Kinsley 82
7. Asher 113Charlotte 72
8. Waylon 101Brooklyn / Emma 68
9. Kingston 93Isabella 66
10. Michael 86Elizabeth / Mary 65
11. Samuel 84Ella / Serenity 64
12. Mason 81Paisley 63
13. Levi / Wyatt 80 (tie)Evelyn 60
14. Christopher 77Ivy / Layla / Riley 59
15. Grayson 76Hazel 58
16. Aiden 75Autumn 57
17. Joseph 73Eleanor 55
18. Henry 72Ellie / Luna 54
19. Hudson / Jackson / Walker 70 (tie)Chloe / Willow 53
20. Easton 69Avery 52
21. Oliver 68Caroline 51
22. Thomas 67Skylar 50
23. Owen 66Londyn / Scarlett 48
24. Maverick 65Journee / Nevaeh 47
25. Carter / Robert 64 (tie)Naomi 46

Rankings are compiled from the First Name and Sex entries from the birth certificate.

MSDH says counts and rankings are based on provisional birth certificate data for 2022.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responds to crash in Hancock County
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash
Amtrak signs are now up in downtown Gulfport at the site of the planned train stop. And week...
Amtrak making progress in returning to Gulf Coast
Hickory Hills Country Club provided heavy equipment to help speed up the cleaning process.
Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Sen. Roger Wicker believes standard protocol was ignored in the handling of what U.S. officials...
Sen. Roger Wicker issues statement on takedown of Chinese spy balloon

Latest News

Former Stone coach John Feaster has been named the next head football coach for the Moss Point...
Moss Point football names John Feaster as next head coach
More than 19,000 acres of land in Jackson County are protected by the U.S. Department of Fish...
HAPPENING MONDAY: Prescribed burn near I-10 in Jackson County
The enterprise behind many offshore gambling sites is so veiled it’s hard to figure out who’s...
Student Bet: Offshore, unregulated and illegal gaming sites target underage gamblers who are in high school or college
Keesler Federal’s goal is to deliver all the bags to children by Valentine’s Day.
Keesler Federal Credit Union packs duffle bags with supplies for foster kids