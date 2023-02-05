Black History Month
St. Patrick, Bay, Long Beach soccer teams bring home state championships

Long Beach soccer, Bay soccer
Long Beach soccer, Bay soccer(Blake Brannon)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RIDGELAND/BRANDON, Miss. (WLOX) - After a full day of high school playoff soccer, five Coast teams competed for state championships. Three of those teams are coming home with some new hardware.

Just a week removed from sending a receipt to Our Lady Academy for last year’s loss in South State, the St. Patrick Fighting Irish took on the Tupelo Christian Eagles in Ridgeland for the Class I Girls Soccer State Championship. The team won handily, winning by a score of 6-0 thanks to 2-goal performances by both Linda Mustered and Bella Jordan. The team allowed just one goal throughout the postseason.

Meanwhile, back in Brandon, the Bay Tigers sought out their second title in boys soccer history after coming up just short last year. They faced the 20-win North Pontotoc Vikings, who were playing in their first state championship game ever. However, the Tigers would deny North Pontotoc of their first title, winning 2-0 to take the 4A Boys Soccer State Championship.

To wrap up the day, the Long Beach Bearcats went on the hunt for back-to-back-to-back 5A State Championships against the Lafayette Commodores. One goal from Long Beach’s Alexander Mink was all it took, giving the Bearcats a 1-0 victory.

West Harrison and Stone girls soccer teams also competed on Saturday, but, unfortunately, came just shy of wins. We send congratulations to both teams for seasons well fought.

State playoffs will conclude on Monday when the Gulfport Admirals face the Clinton Arrows for the 6A Girls Soccer State Championship in Ridgeland at 6 p.m.

