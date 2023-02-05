NOISE WARNING: Gulfport Seabee base holds training exercises Feb. 6-17th

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you hear sirens or gunfire, or see an increase in traffic near the Gulfport Seabee base this week, it’s not an emergency. It’s just a training exercise.

Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2023 is the Navy’s annual anti-terrorism, force protection (ATFP) exercise. It’s not related to any current threat, but rather is designed to increase readiness for potential security threats. It takes place Navywide Feb. 6-17, 2023.

There will be times when the exercise will cause increased traffic around the base, or delays in getting on base. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise.

Once the exercise is finished, the Pass Road gate to the base will be closed for maintenance on Saturday, Feb. 18th.

