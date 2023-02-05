Black History Month
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash

MHP responds to crash in Hancock County
MHP responds to crash in Hancock County(mgn)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 23-year-old Meagan Schwaner has been identified as the victim in a two-car crash that took place on I-10 early Saturday morning.

According to a press release sent out by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officials responded to the scene of the crash around 2:40 a.m. Schwaner, the driver of a 2013 Honda Accord, was heading eastbound on I-10 in Hancock County when she collided with a trailer being pulled by a truck, also traveling eastbound.

Schwaner received fatal injuries from the crash. and as a result, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

