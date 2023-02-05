HAPPENING SUNDAY: Prescribed burn planned along Jackson/Harrison County line

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - If you’re in the area around Old Biloxi and CC Roads Sunday, watch out for smoke and US Forest Service crews conducting a prescribed burn.

The planned burn is taking place on 583 acres along the Harrison/Jackson County line. Smoke and flames will be visible along both those roads.

Crews, equipment, and engines will be working in this location Sunday. You’re urged to use caution in the area, especially along Old Biloxi and CC Roads, as crews will be working to contain and mop up the burn edge.

The purpose of this burn is for longleaf pine restoration, wildlife habitat improvement (gopher tortoise, red-cockaded woodpecker, deer, turkey), and hazardous fuel reduction. This area is characterized by mostly a mixed age longleaf ecosystem.

While the burn is primarily for hazardous fuel reduction there is a secondary benefit to wildlife habitat.

