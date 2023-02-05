Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house

Hickory Hills Country Club provided heavy equipment to help speed up the cleaning process.
Hickory Hills Country Club provided heavy equipment to help speed up the cleaning process.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Gautier came together Sunday morning to help clean up a property before the city starts the abatement process.

This property on Martin Bluff Road was in desperate need of some cleaning. The man who lives there said he fell into depression after his father passed away. Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said when community members learned about his situation, many were more than happy to lend a helping hand.

“We already filled one dumpster in less than an hour,” Mayor Vaughan said. “To see all these citizens come together... They are bringing their bags, shovels, and children, soda, and breakfast from McDonalds. Just the fellowship is rewarding.”

Monica Mingo, who owns a local vintage furniture store called That Gumbo Life, organized the cleanup. She knows the property owner personally.

“The owner of this property is a gentleman whose father died, and he fell into deep depression. And I’m all about mental health. I suffer from clinical depression myself, and I know how sometimes it can just take the winds out of your sails, and you don’t feel like you can get up and move if something is too big,” Mingo said.

Vaughan said local companies also stepped up to help with the cleaning process. Waste Pro donated a dumpster, which was filled an hour into cleaning. Hickory Hills Country Club donated the use of a tractor, which made the cleaning process faster.

“When you have a beautiful community, it helps with economic development because when they come here to invest, they want a clean community. It is good that our neighbors see the importance of beautification,” Vaughan said.

With Mingo’s help, Mayor Vaughan plans to continue helping property owners who are going through a rough patch.

As for this property, the city council will meet on Tuesday to discuss the next steps. Mayor Vaughan says if all goes well, the abatement will not happen because the property will be up to code.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responds to crash in Hancock County
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash
If you drive down Commission Road on the south side of the Seabee Base in Gulfport, you'll see...
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled....
Did you see these lights over the Coast last night?
Amtrak signs are now up in downtown Gulfport at the site of the planned train stop. And week...
Amtrak making progress in returning to Gulf Coast
Hotel Whiskey is much more than just a hotel. The first phase will have around 13 rooms with...
Pascagoula leaders break ground on Hotel Whiskey development project

Latest News

It's Carnival Season, Lunar New Year, and the perfect time to get out for a run on the...
Gulf Coast Good News - 2/5/23
The planned burn is taking place on 583 acres along the Harrison/Jackson County line. Smoke and...
HAPPENING SUNDAY: Prescribed burn planned along Jackson/Harrison County line
Citadel Shield Solid Curtain 2023 is the Navy’s annual anti-terrorism, force protection (ATFP)...
NOISE WARNING: Gulfport Seabee base holds training exercises Feb. 6-17th
Beautiful weather on Sunday
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast