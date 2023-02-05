Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Gautier came together Sunday morning to help clean up a property before the city starts the abatement process.

This property on Martin Bluff Road was in desperate need of some cleaning. The man who lives there said he fell into depression after his father passed away. Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said when community members learned about his situation, many were more than happy to lend a helping hand.

“We already filled one dumpster in less than an hour,” Mayor Vaughan said. “To see all these citizens come together... They are bringing their bags, shovels, and children, soda, and breakfast from McDonalds. Just the fellowship is rewarding.”

Monica Mingo, who owns a local vintage furniture store called That Gumbo Life, organized the cleanup. She knows the property owner personally.

“The owner of this property is a gentleman whose father died, and he fell into deep depression. And I’m all about mental health. I suffer from clinical depression myself, and I know how sometimes it can just take the winds out of your sails, and you don’t feel like you can get up and move if something is too big,” Mingo said.

Vaughan said local companies also stepped up to help with the cleaning process. Waste Pro donated a dumpster, which was filled an hour into cleaning. Hickory Hills Country Club donated the use of a tractor, which made the cleaning process faster.

“When you have a beautiful community, it helps with economic development because when they come here to invest, they want a clean community. It is good that our neighbors see the importance of beautification,” Vaughan said.

With Mingo’s help, Mayor Vaughan plans to continue helping property owners who are going through a rough patch.

As for this property, the city council will meet on Tuesday to discuss the next steps. Mayor Vaughan says if all goes well, the abatement will not happen because the property will be up to code.

