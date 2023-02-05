Beautiful Sunday

Even though it’s cloudy this morning, we’re going to see a lot more sunshine this afternoon. It will be a beautiful day with highs in the upper 60s. The sky will remain clear tonight, and we’ll cool down into the mid 40s by Monday morning.

Monday afternoon will be mild and sunny. Most of us will be in the upper 60s in the afternoon. The humidity will increase by Tuesday, and it’ll be warmer, too. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. While many of us will stay dry, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out completely.

Scattered showers and storms are looking likely by Wednesday ahead of a cold front. It will be warm and muggy ahead of the front with highs in the low 70s. Most of the rain will exit by Thursday morning. We’ll cool down a bit with highs in the upper 60s by Thursday.

