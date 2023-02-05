Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Beautiful Sunday

Beautiful weather on Sunday
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Even though it’s cloudy this morning, we’re going to see a lot more sunshine this afternoon. It will be a beautiful day with highs in the upper 60s. The sky will remain clear tonight, and we’ll cool down into the mid 40s by Monday morning.

Monday afternoon will be mild and sunny. Most of us will be in the upper 60s in the afternoon. The humidity will increase by Tuesday, and it’ll be warmer, too. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. While many of us will stay dry, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out completely.

Scattered showers and storms are looking likely by Wednesday ahead of a cold front. It will be warm and muggy ahead of the front with highs in the low 70s. Most of the rain will exit by Thursday morning. We’ll cool down a bit with highs in the upper 60s by Thursday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responds to crash in Hancock County
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash
If you drive down Commission Road on the south side of the Seabee Base in Gulfport, you'll see...
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled....
Did you see these lights over the Coast last night?
Hotel Whiskey is much more than just a hotel. The first phase will have around 13 rooms with...
Pascagoula leaders break ground on Hotel Whiskey development project
Amtrak signs are now up in downtown Gulfport at the site of the planned train stop. And week...
Amtrak making progress in returning to Gulf Coast

Latest News

Beautiful weather on Sunday
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Pleasant Sunday
Eric's First Alert Forecast 2.4.23
Pleasant Sunday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Gorgeous weather this weekend