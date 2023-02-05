100 Men Hall celebrates Centennial Celebration with Harlem Renaissance Festival

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Berkley the Artist is a performer at the 100 Men Hall. He describes the Harlem Renaissance with words such as “class, dignity and iconic artists that are black.”

The Harlem Renaissance was a time of revival in African American music, art and culture. As a native of New Orleans, Berkley says music is something he grew up enjoying.

“My father is a pastor, and I grew up in church singing as a really young boy all the way up to now,” said Berkley. “So, music has become part of my life.”

The 100 Men Hall is celebrating its centennial year highlighting the Harlem Renaissance.

With the celebration falling in Black History Month, Berkley said he hopes to leave his mark in black history.

“In 100 years, I want people to look back and see that I added to the story and didn’t take away from it,” said Berkley. “So with this being black history month, which is very important for America, I want to honor my ancestors by being black excellence.”

As well as leave a mark for the next generation of singers.

“My end goal is to be that for the next generation and the generations to come. I want to put something down that they can aspire to be and want them to go further than me. I want them to know more than me, I can see the future and it looks good. But it starts right now so I want to make sure I’m planting good seeds.”

The hall will finish its festival weekend with a free performance from the Dance Theater Mississippi group Sunday at 6 p.m.

