Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

100 Men Hall celebrates Centennial Celebration with Harlem Renaissance Festival

The Harlem Renaissance was a time of revival in African American music, art and culture.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Berkley the Artist is a performer at the 100 Men Hall. He describes the Harlem Renaissance with words such as “class, dignity and iconic artists that are black.”

The Harlem Renaissance was a time of revival in African American music, art and culture. As a native of New Orleans, Berkley says music is something he grew up enjoying.

“My father is a pastor, and I grew up in church singing as a really young boy all the way up to now,” said Berkley. “So, music has become part of my life.”

The 100 Men Hall is celebrating its centennial year highlighting the Harlem Renaissance.

With the celebration falling in Black History Month, Berkley said he hopes to leave his mark in black history.

“In 100 years, I want people to look back and see that I added to the story and didn’t take away from it,” said Berkley. “So with this being black history month, which is very important for America, I want to honor my ancestors by being black excellence.”

As well as leave a mark for the next generation of singers.

“My end goal is to be that for the next generation and the generations to come. I want to put something down that they can aspire to be and want them to go further than me. I want them to know more than me, I can see the future and it looks good. But it starts right now so I want to make sure I’m planting good seeds.”

The hall will finish its festival weekend with a free performance from the Dance Theater Mississippi group Sunday at 6 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those arrested were 27-year-old Kevin Lavonn Cramer, 34-year-old Natalie Nichole Gerald,...
Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer
If you drive down Commission Road on the south side of the Seabee Base in Gulfport, you'll see...
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers tells us Aaron Jarvis is now in custody. They want to thank...
UPDATE: Fugitive spotted in Ocean Springs now in custody
Some took to social media claiming they just saw a UFO, while others were simply baffled....
Did you see these lights over the Coast last night?

Latest News

For competitors at the Professional Cowboy Association rodeo in Biloxi, the stress is easier...
Rodeo competition a little easier with family along for the ride
Long Beach soccer, Bay soccer
St. Patrick, Bay, Long Beach soccer teams bring home state championships
Trisha and Chris Longcrier have been married for fifty years.
Married couple of 50 years shares love story at Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras Parade
MHP responds to crash in Hancock County
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash