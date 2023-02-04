Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Pascagoula leaders break ground on Hotel Whiskey development project

“We’re attracting a lot of people to live down here and completing one project after another.”
Hotel Whiskey is much more than just a hotel. The first phase will have around 13 rooms with retail space and a restaurant on the first level.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Pascagoula is growing and adding more to its resume. City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday to officially start building a $6.8 million development called Hotel Whiskey.

“We are doing a significant urban renewal of the entire city and it’s starting in downtown Pascagoula,” said Mayor Jay Willis. “We have developed the possibility of downtown living, residential living, as well as the commercial and office space we have down here.”

Hotel Whiskey is much more than just a hotel. It’s expected to go up in two phases. The first phase will have around 13 rooms with retail space and a restaurant on the first level. The second phase is more ambitious.

“It will include another 30 or 40 hotel rooms, possible short-term rentals, as well as apartments and a swimming pool facility, which will be a first for downtown Pascagoula.“

The project is something Mayor Willis believes is needed to grow downtown.

“For the last 30 years, there has been little happening in downtown Pascagoula, and now it’s all happening in downtown Pascagoula,” said the mayor.

Mayor Willis said the growth he is seeing downtown is a testament to what the future has in store for the Flagship City.

“Every step we’re taking is enhancing the quality of life in Pascagoula and enhancing the downtown area where we are all so proud to be,” said Mayor Willis. “Great things are happening in Pascagoula. Every time we get together, we see more great things happening and we couldn’t be prouder.”

City leaders say this wouldn’t be possible without the partnership between local and state leaders, as well as money from the BP oil spill funds.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers tells us Aaron Jarvis is now in custody. They want to thank...
UPDATE: Fugitive spotted in Ocean Springs now in custody
Even though she’s severed ties, Linda Buford still wants to help Uber and other rideshare...
‘If he would have went bang, bang, I wouldn’t be here today’: Uber driver shot in head shares story for first time
Thursday’s protest by supporters of Jaheim McMillan spilled into Gulfport City Hall, and what...
Mayor Hewes: ‘Orchestrated’ protest inside City Hall forced employees to barricade themselves in offices
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Those arrested were 27-year-old Kevin Lavonn Cramer, 34-year-old Natalie Nichole Gerald,...
Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer

Latest News

Lt. gov. Delbert Hosemann explains harm caused to fisheries in previous spillway openings.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks with MS Sound Coalition on Bonnet Carre Spillway
Mississippi State Capitol
Proposal still alive to bring back ballot initiative but with significant changes
The annual Elks Mardi Gras parade rolls through Ocean Springs this Saturday, kicking off at 1...
Mardi Gras krewes prepping ahead of weekend parades
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for...
State Senator Chris McDaniel announces his run for Lt. Governor