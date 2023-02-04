Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Miss. Airport Association joins ‘Be the Solution’ anti-human trafficking campaign

The Mississippi Airport Association has become a partner in the "Be the Solution" campaign.
The Mississippi Airport Association has become a partner in the "Be the Solution" campaign.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The president of the Mississippi Airport Association is speaking out about his organization joining the fight against human trafficking in the Magnolia State.

Tom Heanue, who’s also executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, said he’s glad the M.A.A. has decided to become a partner in Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s campaign, which is titled “Be the Solution.”

The campaign’s goal is to end human trafficking in the state.

As a partner, the M.A.A. will provide training for employees and add signage to increase awareness of human trafficking.

“I’ve always found it part of our duty as a transportation hub and transportation areas in our state to be part of that solution the attorney general’s talking about, which is trying to end this terrible travesty of humanity, I call it,” said Heanue.

The M.A.A. includes more than 80 general aviation airports and seven commercial service airports.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers tells us Aaron Jarvis is now in custody. They want to thank...
UPDATE: Fugitive spotted in Ocean Springs now in custody
Even though she’s severed ties, Linda Buford still wants to help Uber and other rideshare...
‘If he would have went bang, bang, I wouldn’t be here today’: Uber driver shot in head shares story for first time
Thursday’s protest by supporters of Jaheim McMillan spilled into Gulfport City Hall, and what...
Mayor Hewes: ‘Orchestrated’ protest inside City Hall forced employees to barricade themselves in offices
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Michael Lapniewski, Jr., 55, of Waveland, was arrested January 26, 2023 and charged with...
COLD CASE ARREST: Waveland man charged in 1987 Florida murder

Latest News

The annual Elks Mardi Gras parade rolls through Ocean Springs this Saturday, kicking off at 1...
Mardi Gras krewes prepping ahead of weekend parades
USM course offers training on how to better evaluate autism in children
USM course offers training on how to better evaluate autism in children
If you drive down Commission Road on the south side of the Seabee Base in Gulfport, you'll see...
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
Dr. Keith Dunn was named interim president of Millsaps College.
Millsaps College names Keith Dunn as interim president, effective June 1