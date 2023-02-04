Black History Month
M Braves hold equipment drive for Mississippi School for the Deaf baseball/softball teams

The teams will begin practicing for the first time this spring
People drop off baseball and softball equipment for the M Braves equipment drive
People drop off baseball and softball equipment for the M Braves equipment drive(Patrick Johnstone/WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This spring, the Mississippi School for the Deaf is starting a baseball and softball team.

Despite not many students enrolled in the school, there was an overwhelming amount of interest from students for both teams.

To help the programs get started, the Mississippi Braves held an equipment drive Saturday to get the teams the necessary equipment for the players to start playing.

“The start of a new baseball and softball program is no small undertaking, so our staff asked what we could do,” said M Braves general manager Pete Laven. “How ever we can help any of the baseball teams, or the schools in the area, just to grow the game.”

Partnering with the M Braves allowed the Mississippi School for the Deaf to aplify the meassage, reaching more of an audience to get the word out about the equipment drive.

“It means everything in the world, we appreciate it,” said MSD head baseball coach Cameron Upton. “For the Mississippi Braves to help us, and sponsor us for the equipment drive, to give the kids who want to play baseball, just the spirit to learn the game of baseball.”

The Bulldogs will start practicing in a few weeks.

If you were unable to make the equipment drive, or would like to donate new or gently used equipment to the team, you can drop it off at Trustmark Park next week.

