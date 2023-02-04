Jackson woman faces life in prison after the murder of her boyfriend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman faces life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of second-degree murder.

On December 27, 2018, officers responded to Roslyn Avenue, where Demarcus Harris, 32, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Jakia Thomas, his girlfriend, was initially charged with aggravated assault; however, the charge was upgraded to murder after Harris’ died at the hospital.

A press release says Thomas is expected to be sentenced in the coming weeks.

“This case is another reminder of the tragic consequences of domestic violence,” District Attorney Owens said following the verdict. “We encourage all citizens who are in an unsafe domestic situation to seek help.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.