Gorgeous weather this weekend

Cold this morning, but the afternoon will be beautiful.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
You may have seen some frost this morning, but we’re quickly warming up today. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. It should be a great day to head out to any of the Mardi Gras parades!

A little more cloud cover is possible tonight, but we’ll stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s by Sunday morning. Sunday and Monday will be really nice, and warmer. We’ll reach the upper 60s both days with more sunshine.

A few showers are possible on Tuesday, but any rain will be light. It’ll be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. We’ll have a better chance for showers and storms on Wednesday. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s.

