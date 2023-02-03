WATCH: Security footage shows protestors enter Gulfport City Hall, demanding to speak with mayor

WLOX Careers
Thursday’s protest by supporters of Jaheim McMillan spilled into Gulfport City Hall, and what happened at 3:03 p.m. was captured by city hall security camera footage shared by Gulfport’s administration.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Protests led to confrontations in downtown Gulfport on Thursday.

After months of protests outside Gulfport’s public safety complex without interactions between protesters and police, heated exchanges erupted on 15th Street.

Roughly two dozen protesters walked up to and eventually past city hall’s front desk.  They demanded to talk with Mayor Billy Hewes.  At one point, you see most of them by the mayor’s office door, many pointing cell phones in his direction.  Protesters were inside Gulfport City Hall for 10 minutes.  There are a few moments when some of the protesters walk down a hall toward a city hall conference room and the Chief Administrative Officer’s wing.  One protester who went that way is seen dragging a cardboard storage box into the front lobby.

Until that point, the mayor said police did what they’ve done at every other rally since October when Jaheim died from an officer’s bullet.  They left the protesters alone.

However, once the protest relocated, Gulfport police responded, and the tensions inside and outside city hall escalated. One officer had a shield.  Others tried to maintain peace.  Mayor Billy Hewes said during the frenetic moments on 15th Street, protesters assaulted an officer.  That’s when the mayor said he had enough.

Protesters have video posted on social media showing a Gulfport officer pointing a weapon at members of their group.  The mayor and the police chief both told us that weapon was loaded with rubber bullets, and it was never fired.

Social media videos also show multiple protestors being detained by police. However, at the time of this report, no charges have been announced.

Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building.

