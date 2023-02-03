USM’s Coach Berry honored with Distinguished Citizen Award

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss Baseball Coach Scott Berry has more hardware to add to his collection.

The Pine Burr Area Council hosted its annual Distinguished Citizens Dinner Thursday evening.

Hundreds gathered from across Mississippi to honor this year’s honoree, Scott Berry.

Berry has served as the head coach for the University of Southern Mississippi’s baseball program for the last 14 years.

Berry was selected for his dedication to serving the youth and young adults of the Pine Belt.

“I am so honored and humbled to be here tonight to receive this award,” said Berry. “To be mentioned in the same company as past honorees, some of who are in attendance tonight, is truly humbling.”

“Once again, thank you and I am very honored to have this award,” Berry added.

Those attending the dinner pledged more than $180,000 to the Pine Burr Area Council Thursday night.

