Rouses new Biloxi location expected to increase business with Popp’s Ferry Extension

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Louisiana-based grocer Rouses Market announced plans to open a store in Biloxi.

The new location will break ground at the corner of Pass and Popp’s Ferry roads in the old Winn-Dixie location. The intersection is one of the busiest in the city, which is expected to bring dozens of shoppers into the area.

“With Rouses coming in, that just expands the area. It just adds to the growth that is going to happen in that area. Of course, by adding a roadway, there will be more traveling,” said Cecilia Dobbs Watson, City of Biloxi Public Affairs Manager. “They’ll be more people in that area, so having a supermarket right there in that main intersection is going to be very exciting and encouragement for other development. It just going to add on to the amenities in the city.”

At the next city council meeting, officials will consider creating a commercial redevelopment program that could potentially provide up to $5 million in incentives for developers.

Watson said construction on the Popp’s Ferry Road extension to Highway 90 won’t start until next year.

“Hoping for work to start in 2024 but plans have not been set, that is just a goal. Of course, and it just depends on the funding and depends on, of course, the approval of the railroad tracks,” she added. ‘With Rouses moving in the area, that’s a great push to show that development is happening in that area, and the Popp’s Ferry extension is needed in that area.”

City officials said there’s still a lot of work to be done like getting bids on the project and finalizing plans to close the Holley Street railroad crossing so a new crossing can open on the new road.

Watson also told WLOX that as of this report, the city does not yet have a bid set but the mayor is hopeful they will happen later this year.

