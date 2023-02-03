Black History Month
Ocean Springs’ Addison Rainey brings home Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year

Ocean Springs sophomore Addison Rainey took home the 2022-2023 Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year.(Ocean Springs Cross Country)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -Another coast cross country runner brought home statewide recognition as Ocean springs sophomore Addison Rainey was named the 2022-2023 Gatorade Mississippi Girls Cross Country Player of the Year.

As Rainey finishes her sophomore year already has a 4.26 weighted GPA, is a 6A individual state champion and a 6A regional champion.

In her spare time she helps out volunteering with Keesler Air Force Base as well as the Mississippi Special Olympics.

She’s now also a finalist for the National Gatorade Player of the Year.

She joins Long Beach’s Brooklyn Biancamano and Pass Christian’s Cory McGee as former winners from the coast.

