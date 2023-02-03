Black History Month
Mississippi weighs easing restrictions on public hospitals

Senate Judiciary B Committee Chairman Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall, explains the various sections...
Senate Judiciary B Committee Chairman Joey Fillingane, R-Sumrall, explains the various sections of a bill in the Senate Chamber, as lawmakers consider bills on their calendar, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate voted Friday to ease some restrictions on community-owned hospitals by letting them consolidate or collaborate with health care facilities outside their current service areas.

Republican Sen. Joey Fillingane, of Sumrall, said the bill is an effort to maintain access to health care in a state where several hospitals face financial difficulties because they serve large numbers of uninsured patients.

“There’s all sorts of barriers that we’re trying to eliminate to allow these hospitals to have as much flexibility as they can in order survive and thrive,” Fillingane said.

Under current state law, government-owned community hospitals are not allowed to operate outside of service areas that are established when they first open, he said. Those areas are typically restricted by city or county boundaries, or slightly beyond. Removing some barriers would allow those hospitals to consolidate or to work together by sharing some business functions, Fillingane said.

Senators voted 48-0 to pass the bill, sending it to the House for more work.

The state health officer, Dr. Dan Edney, told legislators in November that 54% of Mississippi’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing because of financial pressure. Mississippi has a large number of uninsured residents, and health care facilities have faced rising expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rural, impoverished Delta has lost population over the past several years, and some hospitals in that area have been curtailing services and cutting jobs.

Mississippi is one of the poorest states and has high rates of heart disease, diabetes and other ailments. It is also among the 11 states that have not expanded Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs that don’t provide private health insurance. Expansion is an option under the federal health care law signed in 2010 by former President Barack Obama.

Legislative Democrats have said Mississippi is losing about $1 billion of federal money each year by refusing Medicaid expansion. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has publicly opposed putting more people on the health insurance program that is funded by state and federal governments.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers tells us Aaron Jarvis is now in custody. They want to thank...
Even though she’s severed ties, Linda Buford still wants to help Uber and other rideshare...
Thursday’s protest by supporters of Jaheim McMillan spilled into Gulfport City Hall, and what...
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Michael Lapniewski, Jr., 55, of Waveland, was arrested January 26, 2023 and charged with...
Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers tells us Aaron Jarvis is now in custody. They want to thank...
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates after their victory over the Pittsburgh...
Beautiful today
The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
