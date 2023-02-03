Ingalls’s Shipyard recruiting high school students across the coast

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls’ Shipbuilding in Pascagoula is recruiting high school students.

Vancleave High School juniors and seniors along with their parents were invited to attend Pizza & Possibilities career fair. Students got the opportunity to listen to Ingalls employees about the various jobs they offer.

“We thought it would be easier for the parents to hear firsthand what it’s like for the students who have graduated and came to the shipyard. It would be easier for them to hear those stories, so they can not be afraid to send their kids to the shipyard to work,” Director of Talent Acquisition Fatina Brave said.

Ingalls career leaders also spoke to students about salaries, apprentice programs, and benefits.

Vancleave High School student Tyler Shields told us his brother just got a job at Ingalls, and he is curious about potential job opportunities for him in the future.

“He basically says how much he’s making; about the internship they are doing and what it’s like working as a pipe installer,” Shields said.

The shipbuilding company is scheduled to go to all the high schools on the coast.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.