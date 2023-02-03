Black History Month
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Infant dies after tree falls and hits vehicle

A tree fell on a car in Massachusetts on Friday and killed an infant inside. (WGGB/WSHM)
By Jessica Michalski and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A tree fell on a car in Southwick, Massachusetts, on Friday and killed an infant inside, officials said.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said an infant died after a tree crushed the car she was riding in around noon.

There’s so far no information on the condition of the driver and no official word on the identities of those in the car, which has a Connecticut license plate.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers tells us Aaron Jarvis is now in custody. They want to thank...
UPDATE: Fugitive spotted in Ocean Springs now in custody
Even though she’s severed ties, Linda Buford still wants to help Uber and other rideshare...
‘If he would have went bang, bang, I wouldn’t be here today’: Uber driver shot in head shares story for first time
Thursday’s protest by supporters of Jaheim McMillan spilled into Gulfport City Hall, and what...
Mayor Hewes: ‘Orchestrated’ protest inside City Hall forced employees to barricade themselves in offices
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Michael Lapniewski, Jr., 55, of Waveland, was arrested January 26, 2023 and charged with...
COLD CASE ARREST: Waveland man charged in 1987 Florida murder

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Jury clears Musk of wrongdoing related to 2018 Tesla tweets
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
Whether you're buying or just dreaming, The Biloxi Boat Show has something for everyone this...
The Biloxi Boat show is back at the Coast Coliseum
Children 15 and under can get into the boat show for free.
Biloxi Boat Show is back at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this weekend
Ja'Colbi Rivers discusses what this multi-million dollar investment means for the Flagship city.
LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for Hotel Whiskey in Pascagoula