WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer

Those arrested were 27-year-old Kevin Lavonn Cramer, 34-year-old Natalie Nichole Gerald,...
Those arrested were 27-year-old Kevin Lavonn Cramer, 34-year-old Natalie Nichole Gerald, 37-year-old Christin Adell Howe, 35-year-old Jeremy Marquell Bridges and 20-year-old Ariel Eloise Anthony (in order from left to right, top to bottom).(Gulfport Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police have arrested five people following protests at Gulfport City Hall Thursday evening.

After months of protests outside Gulfport’s public safety complex without interactions between protesters and police, heated exchanges erupted on 15th Street.

Gulfport Police say they responded to City Hall in reference to a group of protesters that breached the building with the intention to cause disruption.

According to a press release by GPD, “The protestors yelled with bullhorns and escalated the situation to the point where staff members were in fear for their safety. As Officers responded to gain control of the crowd, one of our Officers was intentionally struck by a protester with a bullhorn.”

The following suspects were arrested:

  • Kevin Lavonn Cramer, 27, of Wilmington, DE, was charged with one count of resisting arrest by flight, one count of simple assault on a law enforcement officer, one count of obstructing of streets and sidewalks, one count of desecration of national flags, one count of simple assault by threat, one count of intimidating, impeding officers, one count of picketing which interferes with access, one count of noise ordinance violation, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of obstructing traffic.
  • Natalie Nichole Gerald, 34, of Gulfport, MS, was charged with one count of obstructing of streets and sidewalks, one count of desecration of national flags, one count of simple assault by threat, one count of intimidating, impeding officers, one count of picketing which interferes with access, one count of noise ordinance violation, one count of obstructing traffic, one count of disorderly conduct, and three counts of simple assault.
  • Christin Adell Howe, 37, of Norfolk, VA, was charged with one count of obstructing of streets and sidewalks, one count of desecration of national flags, one count of simple assault by threat, one count of intimidating, impeding officers, one count of picketing which interferes with access, one count of noise ordinance violation, one count of obstructing traffic, one count of disorderly conduct, and three counts of simple assault.
  • Jeremy Marquell Bridges, 35, of Gulfport, MS, was charged with one count of obstructing of streets and sidewalks, one count of desecration of national flags, one count of simple assault by threat, one count of intimidating, impeding officers, one count of picketing which interferes with access, one count of noise ordinance violation, one count of obstructing traffic, one count of disorderly conduct, and three counts of simple assault.
  • Ariel Eloise Anthony, 20, of Los Angeles, CA, was charged with one count of obstructing of streets and sidewalks, one count of desecration of national flags, one count of simple assault by threat, one count of intimidating, impeding officers, one count of picketing which interferes with access, one count of false information, one count of noise ordinance violation, one count of obstructing traffic, one count of disorderly conduct, and three counts of simple assault.

All suspects were processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of their bonds.

Mayor Hewes: ‘Orchestrated’ protest inside city hall forced employees to barricade themselves in offices
Protests led to confrontations in downtown Gulfport on Thursday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Michael Jarvis, Sr. is wanted by authorities in Louisville, KY for 1st Degree Assault...
Wanted fugitive from Kentucky spotted in Ocean Springs
Even though she’s severed ties, Linda Buford still wants to help Uber and other rideshare...
‘If he would have went bang, bang, I wouldn’t be here today’: Uber driver shot in head shares story for first time
Thursday’s protest by supporters of Jaheim McMillan spilled into Gulfport City Hall, and what...
Mayor Hewes: ‘Orchestrated’ protest inside city hall forced employees to barricade themselves in offices
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Michael Lapniewski, Jr., 55, of Waveland, was arrested January 26, 2023 and charged with...
COLD CASE ARREST: Waveland man charged in 1987 Florida murder

Latest News

Chilly and breezy today with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Combatting violence is the mission for Parker. He’s the District Attorney for Harrison, Hancock...
City leaders aim to reduce number of violent acts by teenagers
Linda Buford of Biloxi was shot in the head while driving for Uber in Gulfport. Despite her...
Coast Uber driver shot in head calls for change in rideshare policy
Thursday’s protest by supporters of Jaheim McMillan spilled into Gulfport City Hall, and what...
Mayor Hewes: ‘Orchestrated’ protest inside city hall forced employees to barricade themselves in offices