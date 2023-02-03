WLOX Careers
Court documents: Arrest warrant issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By Jared Goffinet, Brian Planalp and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, according to Hamilton County Court records.

Mixon is wanted for aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a gun at a victim in downtown Cincinnati, according to court records. Mixon is accused of telling the victim, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police can’t get me.”

The alleged offense happened in the 300 block of Walnut Street on Jan. 21, according to the documents. The Bengals played the Buffalo Bills the following day in Orchard Park, New York.

The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday.

Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network reports Joe Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, says the misdemeanor charge will be dropped as soon as Friday. “It was a rush to judgment,” Schaffer told Pelissero.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reportedly reached Mixon’s mother, who claimed Mixon didn’t commit the offense.

The Bengals are aware of the allegations.

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time,” a team spokesperson told WXIX.

