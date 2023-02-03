City leaders aim to reduce number of violent acts by teenagers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The rate of youthful offenders is a growing concern in South Mississippi. City leaders are aiming to reduce the number of violent acts by teenagers.

“It’s so unfortunate, because you have a young person that’s committed a crime, they’re facing more time in jail than they’ve lived on this Earth,” said Crosby Parker.

Combatting violence is the mission for Parker. He’s the District Attorney for Harrison, Hancock and Stone County. His eyes have seen dozens of young faces make life-altering decisions sentenced to years behind bars.

“They’ve shown not only the ability, but the willingness to commit that crime, and we have to always look out for public safety,” he said.

Just last month, 17-year-old Trinyell Marshun Coats, Jr. shot a woman in the face. Teenagers 13 to 18 are tried as adults based on statues.

“That can be certain sex crimes, that can be first degree murder, second degree murder, that can be manslaughter, that can be aggravated assault, that can be armed robbery.”

Conversations surrounding youth crimes remain steady. He says it’s going to take engagement with schools, law enforcement and local organizations to help navigate kids on the straight and narrow.

“We need to give attention to those at-risk youth individuals that we think may become youthful offenders, and in most cases, between the ages of 8 and 12, we may have a chance to make a difference,” Parker noted.

That difference can divert the path from entering the criminal justice system.

“Both sides are shattered,” he added. “The victim’s side, obviously, because they have been victimized and that victim and their family, but also, on the defender’s side -- on the youthful defender’s side -- those parents, those grandparents who their loved ones have to face consequences. Hard consequences.”

Parker is running unopposed in the District Attorney election. His plans for the next four years?

“We are willing to do whatever we can to help support them. By that, that means we’ll communicate with them. We will bring our resources to that fight, because that is important.”

