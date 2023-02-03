WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

City leaders aim to reduce number of violent acts by teenagers

The rate of youthful offenders is a growing concern in South Mississippi. City leaders are aiming to reduce the number of violent acts by teenagers.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The rate of youthful offenders is a growing concern in South Mississippi. City leaders are aiming to reduce the number of violent acts by teenagers.

“It’s so unfortunate, because you have a young person that’s committed a crime, they’re facing more time in jail than they’ve lived on this Earth,” said Crosby Parker.

Combatting violence is the mission for Parker. He’s the District Attorney for Harrison, Hancock and Stone County. His eyes have seen dozens of young faces make life-altering decisions sentenced to years behind bars.

“They’ve shown not only the ability, but the willingness to commit that crime, and we have to always look out for public safety,” he said.

Just last month, 17-year-old Trinyell Marshun Coats, Jr. shot a woman in the face. Teenagers 13 to 18 are tried as adults based on statues.

“That can be certain sex crimes, that can be first degree murder, second degree murder, that can be manslaughter, that can be aggravated assault, that can be armed robbery.”

Conversations surrounding youth crimes remain steady. He says it’s going to take engagement with schools, law enforcement and local organizations to help navigate kids on the straight and narrow.

“We need to give attention to those at-risk youth individuals that we think may become youthful offenders, and in most cases, between the ages of 8 and 12, we may have a chance to make a difference,” Parker noted.

That difference can divert the path from entering the criminal justice system.

“Both sides are shattered,” he added. “The victim’s side, obviously, because they have been victimized and that victim and their family, but also, on the defender’s side -- on the youthful defender’s side -- those parents, those grandparents who their loved ones have to face consequences. Hard consequences.”

Parker is running unopposed in the District Attorney election. His plans for the next four years?

“We are willing to do whatever we can to help support them. By that, that means we’ll communicate with them. We will bring our resources to that fight, because that is important.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Operators of two Gulf Coast restaurants sentenced for employing, harboring illegal aliens
Even though she’s severed ties, Linda Buford still wants to help Uber and other rideshare...
‘If he would have went bang, bang, I wouldn’t be here today’: Uber driver shot in head shares story for first time
Aaron Michael Jarvis, Sr. is wanted by authorities in Louisville, KY for 1st Degree Assault...
Wanted fugitive from Kentucky spotted in Ocean Springs
Michael Lapniewski, Jr., 55, of Waveland, was arrested January 26, 2023 and charged with...
COLD CASE ARREST: Waveland man charged in 1987 Florida murder
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers

Latest News

Linda Buford of Biloxi was shot in the head while driving for Uber in Gulfport. Despite her...
Coast Uber driver shot in head calls for change in rideshare policy
Thursday’s protest by supporters of Jaheim McMillan spilled into Gulfport City Hall, and what...
Mayor Hewes: ‘Orchestrated’ protest inside city hall forced employees to barricade themselves in offices
Thursday’s protest by supporters of Jaheim McMillan spilled into Gulfport City Hall, and what...
FULL VIDEO: Security footage inside Gulfport City Hall 2/2/23
We took a deeper dive at the good the group has been doing in the community.
100 Men Hall stands as a living artifact of a century of Black history