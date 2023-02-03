The Biloxi Boat show is back at the Coast Coliseum

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Boat Show is back this weekend at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum where dealers from several states are showcasing all new 2023 boat models.

“It gives everybody an opportunity to see all the boats in one location. You know customers that are looking to buy a boat. Instead of trying to run around, going to multiple dealerships, spending a lot of time, they can come here and see all of them under one roof,” boat salesman Chris Cason said.

If you get hungry while looking at all the vessels, there’s plenty of food vendors like Emily’s Heirloom Pound Cake.

“We have our original, that’s our number one seller. I make one of the best in the business. We have our strawberry lemonade, our blueberry buttermilk lemonade,” CEO April McClung said.

The show also offers resources for onsite financing, fishing gear, boat lifts, motors, trailers, kayaks, canoes. The boats at this show can range from $30,000 to $1.2 million.

Kids under 15 get in for free and can enjoy the “Kids Fishing 101″program. It’s an interactive experience with educational activities. Captain Ronnie Daniels said kids usually really enjoy the experience.

“We bring them in, introduce them to the basics of fishing,” Daniels said. “It’s hands on, it’s interactive. And when they leave, they are going to walk out with a whole bag of goodies, and they are going to have a rod and reel.”

Kids 101 is held both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. The Biloxi Boat Show hours are Friday Noon-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online at at the show. Adult tickets are $10 each and there’s a military discount of $2 per ticket. Kids 15 and under get in for free. Parking is available at the Coliseum for $5.

