100 Men Hall stands as a living artifact of a century of Black history

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - This month, we’re highlighting Black history across the Coast.

Black History Month highlights powerful leaders, landmarks, and culture across the country, but we’re starting in Bay Saint Louis, which houses famous artists on the Mississippi Blues Trail.

The 100 Men Hall was founded in 1894 by Black residents in the community.

The organization named the establishment Hundred Members Debating Benevolent Association before its legendary name.

The foundation has been standing for over 100 years, and legendary names grace the walls of the historic building.

“There’s all this Black brilliance that was homegrown right here,” said director Rachel Dangermond.

Bay St. Louis is home to the 100 Men Hall, but before woods and nails held this facility together, it was an open-air pavilion. This land was a gathering place for African-Americans.

The hall was built in 1922, weathering many storms and belting the soulful tunes of jazz and blues.

“It feels very connected to what I would’ve seen 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 years ago,” said artist Adrienne David. “So, that connection to the past and feeling like you can be a part of something that existed before you is really cool.”

Adrienne and Taariq David are artists in the 100 Men Hall.

Adrienne painted the Chitlin Circuit mural. It features greats like Etta James, Irma Thomas, Sunny War, and Quiana Lynell.

Taariq is a craft cocktail master and hosts workshops. They’re honored to be in the presence of other trailblazers like Ray Charles, James Brown and B.B. King

“Just the fact that it was created by a community-based location by the communities to help themselves, that’s what we had to do. We had to help ourselves. It’s really a continuation of the culture and of things happening. It’s dope to see different artists come through there,” Taariq said.

Dangermound gave us a look at the significant history of the space.

“A rare African-American landmark that’s still standing in this region. It’s an even rarer sight on the Mississippi Blues Trial. I consider this a place where Black American music flourished. It wasn’t just blues. I was R&B it was jazz. It was the form that Black American music took throughout the ages,” she said.

When Black musicians were traveling and they couldn’t play in white establishments, they would seek out juke joints.

Talents have transitioned to local artists like Irma Thomas, Professor LongHair, and TBooker.

“This is a place that had so much joy and it was a Black energy center and it was during a very dark time. So, to be able to be so self-directed to find a place and have joy amidst very challenging times, I think is what life is about,” Dangermound said.

Visual artists and performing artists keep the memory alive, all while creating opportunities for younger generations.

“It’s been really important for my kids to see this place that is a part of our history and our country still thriving today,” Adrienne said.

“African-Amercans are very unique people that’s on the planet. Just because, just in nature in from what our path has led us to,” Taariq added.

It’s one living artifact that’s better observed in person than in a history book.

A centennial celebration kicks off at the 100 Men Hall starting Friday.

The Harlem Renaissance Weekend will feature art exhibits, costume galas, spoken word and dance performances.

CLICK HERE for more details on the events.

