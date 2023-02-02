WLOX Careers
Weather delays add to Pelicans’ stretch of bad luck

Pelicans guard CJ McCollum goes to the basket for two of his 34 points Monday (Jan. 9) during...
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum goes to the basket for two of his 34 points Monday (Jan. 9) during New Orleans' 132-112 victory over the Wizards at Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DALLAS, Tx. (WVUE) - Currently on a 9-game losing streak, luck has not been on the side of the Pelicans who have fallen to No. 10 in the West with a 26-26 overall record after starting the season hot.

The Pels will attempt to get above .500 tonight (Thursday, Feb. 2) in Dallas at 7:30 p.m. Although they have Brandon Ingram back i the starting lineup, the star is still working his way back into his usual form and the team is till without Zion Williamson, who will be re-evaluated at the beginning of next week.

To make matters more challenging, the ongoing winter storms in the midwest have caused problems for the Pels’ travel plans. Although the Pels will still face the Luka Donic and the Mavs as scheduled tonight, inclement weather caused their flight to Dallas to be delayed until this morning, also causing them to have to hold their practice in Denver the night before.

Although the NBA was aware that Tuesday’s game may have to be delayed or postponed, it was ultimately decided that the league would move forward with the game.

At 12:41, ESPN’s Andrew Lopex reported that the Pelicans’ plane had finally landed in Dallas.

Some players voiced displeasure over the situation on social media.

C.J. McCollum, who is also president of the players’ union, called it a “sick situation”.

Larry Nance Jr. also said that when they arrived at the airport, their busses weren’t there to greet them.

In the short term, the Pelicans’ schedule doesn’t get any easier. They face the Lakers featuring a LeBron James looking to break the all-time scoring record and the Kings on Sunday.

After All-Star weekend on Feb. 17-19, the Pelicans are projected to have the fifth easiest schedule in the league. Can they hold on long enough until then with or without Williamson in the lineup?

