Wanted fugitive from Kentucky spotted in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A man wanted in Kentucky for shooting a man and stealing a vehicle was spotted this week in Ocean Springs. But Aaron Michael Jarvis, Sr. is still at large and officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Aaron Michael Jarvis, Sr. is wanted by authorities in Louisville, KY for 1st Degree Assault where police say he shot the victim and then stole the vehicle to flee. (MGN/MS Coast Crime Stoppers)

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says Jarvis was involved in a felony pursuit on Saturday, January 28, 2023. He abandoned a stolen vehicle and fled on foot in the area of Front Beach in Ocean Springs.

He was last seen along Hwy 90 in Ocean Springs on Wednesday, February 1.

Jarvis is wanted by police in Louisville, KY for 1st Degree Assault. Investigators there say he shot the victim and then stole a vehicle to get away.

The 45-year-old is 6-feet tall, weighs about 210 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Jarvis is also known to blend in to homeless communities.

If you’ve seen Jarvis or have any information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

