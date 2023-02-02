Thursday’s Forecast

Happy Groundhog Day! This morning is off to a cool start with temperatures in the 50s. Today’s highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Plan on scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms today, mainly after noon. The weather should turn even wetter in South Mississippi this evening and tonight with more widespread rain coverage and more scattered thunderstorms overnight. Damaging thunderstorms can’t be ruled out from Thursday PM to early Friday.

