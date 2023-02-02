WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Sweetgrass medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi

Sweetgrass dispensary had its soft launch on Thursday and will have its grand opening when it...
Sweetgrass dispensary had its soft launch on Thursday and will have its grand opening when it can offer a complete line of products.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Another medical cannabis dispensary has opened on the Coast.

Sweetgrass dispensary had its “soft launch” Thursday at Edgewater Village in Biloxi, just west of Edgewater Mall.

This is the first of several Sweetgrass dispensaries planned, including one in Ocean Springs.

At this point, the cannabis flower is the only product offered.

Sweetgrass will have a grand opening when the full inventory, including edibles, is on the shelves in about three to four weeks.

The company prides itself not only on its knowledge but also on its salon-like aesthetics.

Vice president managing partner Mariah Wells hopes that is a nice invitation for customers.

“We want to make sure that when they come in they feel welcomed, they feel greeted,” she said. “We want to be able to sit down and talk to them about the different products that we have to make sure that we getting them the best thing for them and for their ailments.”

Clients will soon be able to order products on the “Sweetgrass” website or through the “Weedmaps” app.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Operators of two Gulf Coast restaurants sentenced for employing, harboring illegal aliens
Even though she’s severed ties, Linda Buford still wants to help Uber and other rideshare...
‘If he would have went bang, bang, I wouldn’t be here today’: Uber driver shot in head shares story for first time
Aaron Michael Jarvis, Sr. is wanted by authorities in Louisville, KY for 1st Degree Assault...
Wanted fugitive from Kentucky spotted in Ocean Springs
With the federal grant, MDOT will widen the roadway to six lanes total, including the bridges.
MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard

Latest News

Students in short-term, job-skills training programs could benefit from the JOBS Act, which is...
Job-skills training students could get financial help through Pell Grants
Krewe of Neptune Royal Court 2022
Krewe of Neptune ‘Rules the World’ with 2023 Royalty
The Mississippi Center for Justice will hold an expungement clinic Friday, February 10th from...
Upcoming expungement clinic offers legal help clearing your criminal record
Coast Mardi Gras Krewe announces 38th King Neptune and Queen Venus along with royal court
Krewe of Neptune ‘Rules the World’ with 2023 Royalty