Six teams to represent Coast in high school soccer state championships

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2022-23 high school soccer playoffs are coming to a close, and this year, the Coast is well represented, with 6 teams competing for their respective state titles.

In boys soccer, Long Beach (15-2-3) will represent southern Mississippi after defeating division rival Pearl River Central (14-8-2) to take the 5A South State Championship. Now, they face Lafayette (19-5) for the 5A State Championship.

Meanwhile, Bay (18-5-2) will face North Pontotoc (20-4-1) for the 4A State Championship after defeating division opponent Pass Christian (16-8-1) and Stone(15-8) in South State and Round 3.

As for girls soccer, each team representing the South across all four classes are from the Coast.

In 6A, a one-loss Gulfport team (20-1-2) is riding high after allowing just one goal throughout the playoffs while simultaneously scoring 13 of their own in just three games. They’ll face the winner in Friday’s 6A North State Championship game between Lewisburg (17-1-1) and Clinton (13-6-2).

Over in 5A, three close wins in back-to-back-to-back games has landed West Harrison (17-4-1) in their region’s state title game against Saltillo (16-3).

In 4A, two juggernauts go head-to-head as Stone (16-4-1) looks to repeat as state champions against a 22-2-1 West Lauderdale team that has yet to allow a goal in the playoffs.

Rounding out the last of the 6 teams is St. Patrick (17-1), who will face Tupelo Christian(17-5) for the Class I State Championship.

NORTH SOUTH TIME LOCATION (G) Clinton/Lewisburg Gulfport Monday, 6 p.m. TBD (G) Saltillo West Harrison Saturday, 4 p.m. Brandon High School (G) West Lauderdale Stone Saturday, 12 p.m. Brandon High School (G) Tupelo Christian St. Patrick Saturday, 12 p.m. Ridgeland High School (B) Lafayette Long Beach Saturday, 6 p.m. Brandon High School (B) North Pontotoc Bay Saturday, 2 p.m. Brandon High School

Ticket information can be found on GoFan.co. For streaming info, visit NFHS Network.

