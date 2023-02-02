WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Six teams to represent Coast in high school soccer state championships

Gulfport High girls soccer
Gulfport High girls soccer(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2022-23 high school soccer playoffs are coming to a close, and this year, the Coast is well represented, with 6 teams competing for their respective state titles.

In boys soccer, Long Beach (15-2-3) will represent southern Mississippi after defeating division rival Pearl River Central (14-8-2) to take the 5A South State Championship. Now, they face Lafayette (19-5) for the 5A State Championship.

Meanwhile, Bay (18-5-2) will face North Pontotoc (20-4-1) for the 4A State Championship after defeating division opponent Pass Christian (16-8-1) and Stone(15-8) in South State and Round 3.

As for girls soccer, each team representing the South across all four classes are from the Coast.

In 6A, a one-loss Gulfport team (20-1-2) is riding high after allowing just one goal throughout the playoffs while simultaneously scoring 13 of their own in just three games. They’ll face the winner in Friday’s 6A North State Championship game between Lewisburg (17-1-1) and Clinton (13-6-2).

Over in 5A, three close wins in back-to-back-to-back games has landed West Harrison (17-4-1) in their region’s state title game against Saltillo (16-3).

In 4A, two juggernauts go head-to-head as Stone (16-4-1) looks to repeat as state champions against a 22-2-1 West Lauderdale team that has yet to allow a goal in the playoffs.

Rounding out the last of the 6 teams is St. Patrick (17-1), who will face Tupelo Christian(17-5) for the Class I State Championship.

NORTHSOUTHTIMELOCATION
(G) Clinton/LewisburgGulfportMonday, 6 p.m.TBD
(G) SaltilloWest HarrisonSaturday, 4 p.m.Brandon High School
(G) West LauderdaleStoneSaturday, 12 p.m.Brandon High School
(G) Tupelo ChristianSt. PatrickSaturday, 12 p.m.Ridgeland High School
(B) LafayetteLong BeachSaturday, 6 p.m.Brandon High School
(B) North PontotocBaySaturday, 2 p.m.Brandon High School

Ticket information can be found on GoFan.co. For streaming info, visit NFHS Network.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Operators of two Gulf Coast restaurants sentenced for employing, harboring illegal aliens
Even though she’s severed ties, Linda Buford still wants to help Uber and other rideshare...
‘If he would have went bang, bang, I wouldn’t be here today’: Uber driver shot in head shares story for first time
Aaron Michael Jarvis, Sr. is wanted by authorities in Louisville, KY for 1st Degree Assault...
Wanted fugitive from Kentucky spotted in Ocean Springs
With the federal grant, MDOT will widen the roadway to six lanes total, including the bridges.
MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard

Latest News

Pelicans guard CJ McCollum goes to the basket for two of his 34 points Monday (Jan. 9) during...
Weather delays add to Pelicans’ stretch of bad luck
Athletes from across the coast put pen to paper Wednesday.
National Signing Day 2023 sees coast athletes head to next level
South State Soccer
BOYS AND GIRLS SOCCER: South State Titles (01/31/23)
Between early signing day in December and National signing day kicking off February, athletes...
National Signing Day 2023 sees coast athletes head to next level