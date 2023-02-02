WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Operators of two Gulf Coast restaurants sentenced for employing, harboring illegal aliens
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
With the federal grant, MDOT will widen the roadway to six lanes total, including the bridges.
MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

The rescuers pulled the unconscious man from the car the moment it erupted in flames on the Las...
Bodycam: Man rescued from car as it bursts into flames on Las Vegas Strip
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Winter storm cancels flights, keeps thousands without power
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter