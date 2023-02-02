WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

NY man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Greene of Georgia

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee during an organizational meeting for the 118th Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, federal prosecutors announced.

Joseph Morelli, 51, admitted to threatening to harm Greene in several March 2022 calls to her Washington, D.C., office, the U.S. attorney’s office in Syracuse said in a news release Wednesday.

In one voicemail message, according to prosecutors, Morelli said, “I’m gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you.” In another, prosecutors said, he threatened to “pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull.” In a third call, Morelli said he would “make sure that, even if they lock me up, someone’s gonna get you ‘cause I’ll pay them to,” prosecutors said.

Morelli, of Endicott, New York, was indicted in April 2022 on three counts of transmitting interstate threatening communications. Endicott is a village located about 10 miles west of the city of Binghamton.

Morelli pleaded guilty on Wednesday and faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced on June 1, prosecutors said.

A message seeking comment was left with Morelli’s attorney at the federal public defender’s office.

Greene, who was first elected to Congress in 2020, has been criticized for embracing conspiracy theories and suggesting that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be executed for treason.

A phone message seeking comment on Morelli’s guilty plea was left with Greene’s office.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Operators of two Gulf Coast restaurants sentenced for employing, harboring illegal aliens
Even though she’s severed ties, Linda Buford still wants to help Uber and other rideshare...
‘If he would have went bang, bang, I wouldn’t be here today’: Uber driver shot in head shares story for first time
With the federal grant, MDOT will widen the roadway to six lanes total, including the bridges.
MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby

Latest News

A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
Banana Boat has expanded a sunscreen spray recall over the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
Banana Boat expands recall of sunscreen sprays for cancer risk
Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot outside her home, authorities said.
NJ councilwoman found shot to death outside of her home
So many times we’ve heard about the pandemic ruining businesses or personal journeys. In the...
Mural artist paints up Pascagoula
President Joe Biden signs an executive order in the East Room of the White House, May 25, 2022,...
After Tyre Nichols funeral, Biden faces pressure on policing