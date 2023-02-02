National Signing Day 2023 sees coast athletes head to next level

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

National Signing Day kicked off with a number of early morning ceremonies including Picayune where Darnell Smith Peyton Wells and Jessiah Contee signed with Pearl River football and Tyran Warren with Alcorn State football.

“I’m looking forward to being real good, set some records, put my name out there, hopefully become an NFL prospect and actually get my degree,” said Warren.

Over at Ocean Springs more athletes put pen to paper including five football players, two from tennis, one from cross country, women’s soccer, volleyball, and even lacrosse.

“I’m mentally preparing myself. I know I can get it through but it’s the next step, it’s faster, quicker, the game changes,” said Keshawn Thomas, he signed with MGCCC football. “I just have to be prepared mentally.”

“It’s a lot of hard work. Like the saying, it’s not the destination it’s the journey,” said Jones football signee Bart Edmiston. “The destination is great but the journey was even better and I’m proud of myself for having the opportunity to do it.”

“It was a process I started really late and I was kind of nervous about it because playing two sports I was never able to pick one or the other and being able to pick running and knowing I have a future in it is really satisfying,” said Lamar cross country signee Ashton Rainey.

“Ocean Springs has been great to me they’ve all helped me,” said Newberry Lacrosse signee Gavin Straub. “I wouldn’t have been here without them. Without the lessons I’ve learned here, I wouldn’t have been able to apply them to lacrosse and college.

East Central saw two more ink their commitments to join the Pearl River on the grid iron in Gavin Trochesset and Jared Huff.

“All the coaches are awesome really,” said Trochesset. “I like the campus, it feels homey, I feel at home on the campus.”

“The head coach up there was my freshman head coach,” said Huff. “Going up there will be a new experience to get with him again, he’s a lot of fun, there’s a bunch of great coaches up there.”

At Gautier five more inked their letters of intent.

“I’m going to miss the team chemistry of all things,” said North Dakota School of Science signee Qynten Ford. “It was one heck of a ride, I’m sad to see it end but it’s on to the next things.”

“It’s an emotional and great moment to have, I feel beyond blessed because without the lord, this opportunity wouldn’t be here,” said East Central CC signee Willie Casey.

Four more signed on from Stanislaus in Ilias Rida to Southeastern Louisiana, Hudson Osborne to Northeast, with Chandler Chapman and Fulton Ascherl heading to Mississippi Gulf Coast.

As the afternoon went on two Harrison Central Red Rebels are headed to the next level with Christian Turner joining Pearl River and Amarion Ware joining Southwest.

“It’s not done yet because I’m going community college so I’m going there, got to develop and then going Power Five, so you’ll see me in December,” said Ware.

“I’m trying to go Division one, that’s my goal. I put in the time put in the work,” said Turner. “Stay in the books, stay in the weight room, study the playbook, and win.

After that Biloxi sent Damariyon Fillmore up to Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“I represents a lot,” said Fillmore. “It’s a big milestone for me. This doesn’t happen to everybody. For me it’s a new stepping stone in my life.

Wrapping up the afternoon Vancleave sends four up with John Peterson to Mississippi College, Alan Grimme to Jones, Ethan Davis to Belhaven, and Corrine Cason to Belhaven volleyball.

“It’s going to be tough,” said Grimme. “I love Vancleave, it’s a small town, I’ve been playing with these boys since I as a kid, four years old.”

“It’s been my dream since I was four years old playing peewee football,” said Peterson. “I’ve always said I was going to play college football and then bring it on from there. It feels amazing.”

“It feels great to know all my work has paid off and opened up a new road to my future,” said Davis. “Never stop working and never give up.”

“I wasn’t expecting it, I thought it was just like, ‘I’m going to the next level’ but once we did it, it kind of rushed and it put in a realization that I was going to the next level,” said Cason.

To put a bow on another national signing day, Pascagoula sent two more up to the next level in Zackery Kammer and Jeremy Flora going to Southwest and Jones respectively.

“They win a lot of football games, they’re a great program, great atmosphere to be around,” said Flora. “Ultimately I loved the family atmosphere.”

“The main thing was the coach, the O-Line coach I have a good relationship with, and that’s the main reason I wanted to go to Southwest,” sauid Flora. “I’m just ready to work and get started and play football, I love it.”

Poplarville with eight heading to the next level as well:

RB Maurice Travis - Mississippi College

LB William Harry - Hinds CC

LS Jayden Holden - East Mississippi CC

OL Kane Edwards - East Mississippi CC

DL Tucker Smith - Pearl River CC

DB Matt Wil - Pearl River CC

LB Mark Wil - Pearl River CC

LB Nakiel Trotter - Pearl River CC

