WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers

Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Railroad workers in Louisville, Mississippi discovered the body of a missing teen while working in the woods on Monday.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were soon called in to assist.

Authorities would confirm Wednesday that the body found was, in fact, that of Montevious Goss. He was wearing hunting coveralls and white athletic shoes.

Louisville police had been searching for Goss for more than two weeks.

His mother told 3 On Your Side that the 16-year-old was last seen at her sister’s home, but did not take the bus to school.

The State of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on January 15.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating to determine the cause of death.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Operators of two Gulf Coast restaurants sentenced for employing, harboring illegal aliens
Even though she’s severed ties, Linda Buford still wants to help Uber and other rideshare...
‘If he would have went bang, bang, I wouldn’t be here today’: Uber driver shot in head shares story for first time
With the federal grant, MDOT will widen the roadway to six lanes total, including the bridges.
MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby

Latest News

Primary elections will be held Aug. 8 with general elections scheduled for Nov. 7.
LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi
Michael Lapniewski, Jr., 55, of Waveland, was arrested January 26, 2023 and charged with...
COLD CASE ARREST: Waveland man charged in 1987 Florida murder
Increasing rain
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi